|
|
Brian A. Tyler, 38, of Bragg Street, Canaan CT passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 13, 2019.
Brian was born September 25th, 1980 in Great Barrington, MA to his parents Kathryn Frengs MacDowell and Anthony Tyler. He attended Mount Everett Regional High School, graduating in June 1998. In his senior year, Brian served as co-captain of the varsity wrestling team, and was the 1998 Western Mass Champion at 170 Lbs. He was passionate about wrestling and spending time with friends and family.
Brian worked for many years in the family business of flooring installation with his father and brother. More recently, he worked as a metal roofer for Standing Seam Metal Roofing. He was a hard worker, often taking on extra jobs in his spare time. Brian also took care of his family's property, at which he lovingly renovated a cottage for himself.
Brian enjoyed spending time outdoors, four wheeling, shooting his bow, spending time in Florida, and helping friends and family. He was a loving brother, son, and uncle. Brian was always there to give someone a hand, and always had a big smile on his face. Brian was always ready with a joke or a story, loved his mother's ham, and wouldn't turn down a comfortable pair of flipflops or a good nap after a home cooked meal. He never hesitated to get down on the ground and play with his niece Maddie, even if it meant playing dolls and doing handstands in the grass to make her laugh. Brian had a special bond with many friends, including Joe Duby and his fiance Dawn, as well as Brian and Liz Tarnauskas and their grand-daughter Mackenzie. He was full of life and laughter and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Brian was predeceased by his father, Anthony Tyler, his paternal grandfather, Douglas Tyler, his maternal grandparents, Peter F. and Jean F. Frengs, and his maternal uncle, Peter Frengs.
Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Rick MacDowell, his brother Keith Tyler and his fiance Ashley Washburn, his sister Elissa Ciaburri and her husband Joseph as well as his niece, Madelyn Ciaburri. Brian is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Mary Tyler and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES - The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 from 4-7pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington. A celebration of Brian's life will take place on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to either The Brien Center or The Berkshire Humane Society, care of FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2019