Brian Colt Paris, 35, of Hinsdale, MA, went on to join his mother in heaven on May 24, 2019.
He was born in Pittsfield on February 22, 1984, to John L. Paris and the late Marcia L. Bunnell. After Brian attended Wahconah Regional High School, he continued his education by achieving his OSHA 30. He attended BCC to obtain his Construction Supervisor License, and went to Iowa to become a licensed taxidermist. At present, Brian was an Associate with the family owned business, Paris Home Remodeling, Inc. On weekends, he took pride helping his younger brother, Jeff, with his bouncy house business.
Brian enjoyed cutting hair, drawing, snowboarding and 4-wheeling: he was an adrenaline junkie. In his younger years, he loved to break dance, and he played baseball for the Hinsdale Little League, setting a record of 49 games undefeated for 3 years in a row. Brian was a quick learner and incredible worker. He was an awesome big brother, uncle, and loving father.
Besides his father, John L. Paris, he leaves behind his step-mother, Diane Nopper; brothers, Jeff Paris and "sister" in-law, Rena Garzone Paris, Mike Paris, and John M. Paris; his beloved son, Camryn J. Paris; his nephews, Brandon Paris and Eli Garzone, and his nieces, Gemma Paris and the late Raquelle "Roxy" Paris. He also leaves behind his best friend and girlfriend, Katie Maxfield, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Brian C. Paris will be held SATURDAY, June 1, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, May 31, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a scholarship fund for Camryn Paris, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2019