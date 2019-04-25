|
|
Brian Dale Tiffany, 56, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 20, 2019 at home. Born in Pittsfield on March 20, 1963, he was the son of William and Cornelia Houghtaling Tiffany.
Brian was a 1981 graduate of Lenox Memorial High School. He went on to serve in the Army and National Guard for six years as an infantryman.
He was married to the former Melissa Fera of Pittsfield.
Mr. Tiffany worked many jobs throughout his life relating to his skills in building and property maintenance.
He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan, a passionate cook, and he also enjoyed NASCAR, photography, music and nature.
He leaves behind his daughter, Niki Holland of Savoy; two sons, Ian Tiffany of Pittsfield and Jacob Tiffany of Pittsfield; two sisters, Sherry Schilling of Pittsfield and Gloria Hunt of Pittsfield; and a brother, John Tiffany of Shaftsbury, VT.
He was predeceased by his parents, a son, Branson Tiffany and a sister, Wanda Tiffany-Valday.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Mr. Brian Tiffany will be held, SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2019 at 3 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Brien Center in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019