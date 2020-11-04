Brian Dewitt Goines, 59, of Pittsfield, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Pittsfield on June 19, 1961, the son of Elaine Dunning and Oliver Goines. He was educated in the Pittsfield Public School System and graduated from Taconic High School, class of 1980.
Brian was employed for over thirty years as a construction worker with Maximilian and Petricca Construction Company. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers and Oakland Raiders along with the love for his German Shepard dog, Trouble.
Brian is survived by his mother Elaine Dunning of Pittsfield MA, son Schuyler Goines, daughter Jhyllian Goines, grandson Jordan Bourne of New Haven, CT, and Stepson Tyrone Rowe of Pittsfield, MA. In addition, he leaves behind seven siblings; Oliver Goines Jr., Blake Goines, Kirt Goines, Clayton Goines, Kip (Teresa) Goines, Brett Goines and Jessica Goines, of Pittsfield, MA, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father, Oliver Goines.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Brian D. Goines will be Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Dery Funeral Home. We gently remind those attending that masks are required and to please practice social distancing. Funeral service (invite only) will be held Saturday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
For the full obituary please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
.