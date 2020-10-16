Bridget Anderson, 39, loving mother, loyal partner and trusted friend, died Sunday at Rhode Island Hospital after a brave battle with a stage IV metastatic melanoma.



Bridget leaves her 4-year-old daughter Emma and her life partner Aldege (Joe) Cormier both of Tiverton; her mother Mary Pat Anderson of Pittsfield; her sister Meghan Holt, her husband Ken Holt, and nieces and nephews, Katie, Zach, Matt, and Abby Holt all of Newburgh, N.Y.; and her sister Yvonne Bauer, her husband Chadd Bauer, nephew Reed and niece Riley Bauer all of Pottstown, Penn. She also leaves several uncles, aunts and cousins.



She was pre-deceased by her brother Ken Anderson and father, Andy Anderson.



She was born at West Point, N.Y., where her father, an Army captain, was stationed.



Bridget graduated from Pittsfield High in 1999 and Bryant University in 2003. She worked at Papa Joe's restaurant for 17 years; Bath & Bodyworks for 10 years; and for a time as an accountant for H&R Block. Most recently she was a full-time mom for Emma.



She and Joe enjoyed trips to Fenway Park and Disney World. She especially enjoyed trips with her mom and the Holts. She had a special relationship with her grandmother Catherine Connolly and Uncle Moses Connolly. All three loved sports and had fun-filled arguments over various professional teams and players.



Bridget was a gentle soul with a quick wit. Many who knew her might have thought her quiet, but close friends knew otherwise.



A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church on Elm Street, Pittsfield.



