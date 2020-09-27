Bruce Alden Twombly, 80 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Irasburg, VT on September 27, 1939, a son of Arlene Mabel Twombly. He attended schools in Springfield, VT and Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Bruce was a veteran of the US Army. He was last employed by Taconic Lumber in Williamstown for many years until his retirement in 2005. Before that, he worked at the former K-K Home Mart.
Bruce enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime former member of Waubeeka Golf Links. He also enjoyed playing baseball and coached softball and Little League baseball. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and New England Patriots.
His wife was Phyllis J. (Heath) Twombly who died on February 27, 2006. They were married on September 12, 1964. Survivors include three daughters- Bernadette A. (Andrew) Bernardy of Williamstown; Diane M. (Michael) Gagne of Monrovia, MD and Lyn E. (Joshua) Gallagher of North Adams, MA. He also leaves seven grandchildren including Elizabeth Bernardy, Katherine Bernardy, Meghan Gagne, Kristen Gagne, Alison Gagne, Kendra Gallagher and Tyler Gallagher.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Bruce Twombly will be held in Eastlawn cemetery in Williamstown, MA on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Elder Services Meals on Wheels in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
