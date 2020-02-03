|
|
Bruce Boyer Andrew, 67, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away January 28, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on December 17, 1952, he was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Marion Boyer Andrew.
Bruce served in the United States Army from November 1975 being honorably discharged in October 1981. He then worked at General Electric, and for several years he worked as a mason.
Bruce was passionate about music and playing his guitar. He was a nature lover who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He leaves behind his son, Patrick Andrew of Pittsfield; sister, Caryle Zipprich and her significant other, Markus Schaub of Syracuse, NY; brothers, Mark Andrew and wife, Jill of Framingham, MA , Robert Andrew and wife, Janet of Norfolk, MA, and sister in law, Karen Andrew of South Burlington, Vt. as well as 13 nieces and nephews and 2 grand nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Andrew, Jr. Additionally, he leaves behind and was cherished by Jeffrey and Thomas Gallant for whom he was a father figure and Jennifer Gallant, Patrick's mother and a dear friend.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Andrew will be held, WEDNESDAY, February 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. Calling hours will precede the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020