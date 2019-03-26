|
Bruce Crandall passed away on March 18th, 2019 at the Veterans' Hospital in Miami Florida.
Bruce was born to Franklin and Lillian (Lacy) Crandall (both deceased) in Adams Massachusetts on April 7th, 1930. He is the oldest of 5 children. He served in both the US Coast Guard and the US Air Force. He has lived in Hollywood, Florida since the early 1960's. He leaves behind: two sisters Lillian Dawn Hawkins of Alaska and Gail Pratt of Australia, in addition to several Nieces and Nephews; Two brothers have pre-deceased him: Aaron Crandall and Franklin (Beatle) Crandall. Private arrangements are being made for family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019