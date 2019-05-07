|
Bruce D. Curley, 66, passed away in Sarasota Memorial Hospital on May 2nd, after a brief illness. He was a resident of Englewood Florida.
Bruce was born in Pittsfield, MA, the son of the late William J. Curley and the late Theresa F. (Burke) Curley. He was raised in Lenox, MA, and graduated from Lenox Memorial High School in 1971. Throughout his High School career Bruce excelled in athletics, playing Baseball, Basketball, Soccer and running Cross Country.
After High School he went to work in Lee, MA, at the Schweitzer-Maudit International Company as a machine operator. Bruce later moved to Lee where he resided until he retired.
In 2009 Bruce moved to Englewood, Florida where he enjoyed golfing and the beaches.
Bruce is survived by two brothers, Edward of East Greenbush, NY and Stephen of Lenox, MA, as well as his niece, Lisa Curley of Pittsfield, MA.
Services will be private with burial in St. Anne's Cemetery in Lenox. Dery Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 7, 2019