Mr. Bruce E. Wood, 72, of Pittsfield, died Friday morning, October 30, 2020, at his home. He was born in Greenfield on October 3, 1948, son of the late Bruce M. and Barbara J. (Collins) Wood. He attended South Deerfield schools, and graduated from the former St. Michael's High School n Northampton. He also attended the University of Massachusetts. He served with the US Amy in Germany during the Vietnam War. Bruce worked as an educational assistant at Hillcrest Educational Centers for over 30 years until retiring. He was a member of American Legion Post 68 in Pittsfield, and enjoyed stock car racing, mechanical work and crossword puzzles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His wife, Marie H. Gwozdz, whom he married on July 7, 2006, died on December 30, 2019. He is survived by four daughters, Dawn Wood of Barre, VT; Kathryn Wood of England; Sara LeGate of Anchorage, Alaska; and Margrette Domingue and her husband, Brad, of Barre, VT; four grandchildren, Olivia Wood, Claire LeGate, Elizabeth LeGate and Ryne LeGate; one sister, Elizabeth Baird of Hadley, MA; his niece, Jennifer Skwisz and her husband Mike, of Hadley, MA; and their children Allison and Jozef; and his former son-in-law Gene LeGate III of Albuquerque, NM. He was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Moggio in 2007. The funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Due to current regulations, use of face masks and social distancing will be enforced, as well as limited occupancy in the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Spring. Memorial donations may be made to Soldier On, 290 Merrill Rd. Pittsfield, MA 01201, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.