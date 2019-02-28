|
Bruce J. Foster, 67, died February 23rd at his home in Windsor after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melissa, his daughter Rebecca Smith (Steve) and a granddaughter.
Bruce was born in New York City, the son of William and Mary Foster. He was raised in Bethel, CT. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and worked in the local Defense plant as a Software Engineer for 27 years. His family was his greatest joy each and every day. He was a member of the Cheshire Methodist Church. He was a lifelong NE Patriots fan and his hobbies throughout the years included photography, sailing, Radio Control airplanes, and woodworking. He always wanted a sailboat, but bought a house in the country instead and loved to be at the beach.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private at a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society or the Windsor Fire Department in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019