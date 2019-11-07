|
|
Bruce L. Bookless, 72, passed away on May 27, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was the son of the late Max and Shirley Lazerus Bookless. Bruce graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1964.
After high school, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was trained as a medic. He graduated from the Naval Hospital Corps School in 1966, and in 1967 was appointed Hospital Corpsman 3rd class. He served from 1968-70 on the USS Jouett during the Vietnam War. The Jouett was one of the Navy's vanguard ships and after seeing action in Vietnam, it was deployed to Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Guam, Hawaii, and its home port, San Diego.
After his service he attended Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. He graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies. He was also a fraternity member of Epsilon at Alderson Broaddus.
One of his post-graduation physician assistant jobs was on the Alyeska Pipeline in Alaska. Among his belongings was a certificate acknowledging his having crossed the Arctic Circle. He also worked as a P.A. in a West Virginia federal prison, and at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Health Facilities from which he retired.
Bruce helped many people during his career and was especially gifted diagnostician. He is survived by sisters Nancy E. Bookless and
Maxine B. Bookless, as well as an uncle, cousins, and friends. We are comforted by the fact that Bruce had good friends along the way and that he is now at peace.
Donations in Bruce's memory may be made to Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires (VIM), 777 Main Street, Suite 4, Great Barrington, Massachusetts 01230 (with a notation), or online at vimberkshires.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019