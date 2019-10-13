|
Bruce Leslie Sherman died on September 30, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. He was born on June 22, 1937 in Adams, MA, the son of George Henry Sherman and Lillian Irene Jenks Sherman.
He attended schools in Adams, MA and Rutland, VT, graduating in 1955 from Adams Memorial High School. He graduated from North Adams State College, now Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, with a Bachelors Degree in 1959 and later with a Masters Degree in Education. He also graduated from George Washington University with a Masters Degree in Finance.
Bruce spent 30 years in the U. S. Navy Supply Corps retiring as a Navy Captain in 1991. He was on three U.S. Navy ships (USS Thor, USS Holland, and USS Coronado), was Vice Commander of Navy Exchange System on Staten Island, NY, commanded the Navy Supply Depot Guam, and last commanded the U.S. Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) System.
After retirement he continued to take care of sailors as a Navy civilian by providing access to physical fitness equipment, expanding recreation options and developing programs for wounded Sailors.
He enjoyed vacationing at the beach and smoking his special cigars. Most of all, he enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sports and school activities.
Bruce leaves his wife, the former Bev DuBois whom he married on June 23, 1956 in Adams, MA; three children, Kevin Sherman and his wife, Candee of Warrenton, VA, Jill Davis and her husband, Norman of Oakton, VA, and Leslie Sherman and her husband, Dr. Leslie Looney of Urbana, IL; seven grandchildren, Derek Sherman, Christine Jones, Nicole Sherman, Emily Davis, Karoline Davis, Ronan Looney, and Conall Looney; a great grandson, Emerson Jones; his brother, John Sherman and wife, Barbara of Dalton, MA; his cousin, Daniel Sherman and wife, Roseanne of Petersburg, NY; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, George H. Sherman.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John Neumann Church in Reston, VA. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Bruce had a passion for improving the quality of life of servicemen and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Fisher House Foundation, at http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/BruceLSherman
Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Virginia is in charge of funeral arrangements. www.adamsgreen.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019