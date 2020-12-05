Bryant Ray LaGrant, 37, of Lee, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st.
Bryant was born on January 25, 1983, the son of Donna Bruce and her husband David, and Fred William "Bill" LaGrant. He was educated at St. Mary's School, Berkshire Country Day School, and Lee High School.
Bryant was an amazing chef, receiving his culinary training from the master chefs at Blantyre. He went on to showcase his culinary talents in restaurants in Florida, New York City, and here in the Berkshires. Bryant loved to share his passion for food and his culinary talents with his family, and he especially enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners and playing a competitive game of Scrabble.
Aside from his passion for the culinary arts, he was a lover of books, specifically the classics, and philosophical literature and reveled in engaging in philosophical discussions related to his readings.
Since childhood, Bryant was also a lover of music, and dabbled in writing his own, while teaching himself how to play multiple instruments.
Bryant was very intellectual but also had a sarcasm and sense of humor that many appreciated. He had a way of making people laugh when they needed it most. His kind and generous spirit was illuminated in many subtle ways. Besides his parents, Donna and David Bruce of Lee, and Bill LaGrant of West Stockbridge; he leaves behind his sister, Jessica Mooney of Lee, and his brothers, Shane LaGrant of West Stockbridge and E.J. Ciramella of Dracut; his maternal grandmother, Peggy Mooney Hodgkins, and her husband, Peter, of Lee; and his paternal grandmother Gladys LaGrant, of Lee. Bryant was predeceased by his grandfathers, Donald J. Mooney, and Ray LaGrant, and his godfather Thomas J. Salice. In addition, Bryant leaves behind the love of his life, Cristina Catan, a large and loving family comprised of many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as some very close and lifelong friends.
Services for Bryant will be private and at the convenience of the family. A public Celebration of Bryant's Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Railroad Street Youth Project, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA, 01238.
