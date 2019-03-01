|
Cameron Howland, 24, of 28 Phelps Road in the Town of Florida, passed away on February 23, 2019 as the result of a snowmobile accident in his hometown.
Cameron was the son of Paula J. Barbeau. He attended Gabriel Abbott Memorial School and graduated with honors from McCann Technical School in 2012 from the electricity program.
He was last employed with Gigliotti Electric as a licensed journeyman. Cameron was an active member of the Florida Mountaineers Snowmobile Club and a member of the NRA.
He was a proud American boy who loved the outdoors and all it had to offer. He rode the mountain on his four wheeler, Argo, motorcycle, and truck. But snowmobiling was his favorite.
He made his home with his "Mumses" and his loving, supportive stepfather, Arthur Barbeau. Cameron was the heart and soul of his mother and the village who helped raise him, including his grandmother and grandfather, Linda and Daniel Burdick Sr.; his uncle, Daniel Burdick Jr. and his wife, Christine; his cousin and best friend/brother, Daniel Burdick III; his brotherhood and sisterhood of friends, and his mountain.
Cameron also leaves behind his sister, Kari (Howland) Richardson and her husband, Jay; his nephews, Jaden and Kash, who he would have loved to spend some time in the dirt with; and his aunt, Carmen (Howland) Labonte and her husband, Gary. He also leaves behind his father, Edmund J. (Ted) Howland Jr. of North Adams and his family - Edmund C. Howland (Uncle)
Daniel Howland (Uncle) and Sharon White (Aunt).
On Saturday, March 9th, there will be a private ceremony for immediate family and Cameron's closest friends at 10 o'clock in the morning at a remote location on the mountain where Pastor Dave Anderson will help us lift him up to his eternal resting place.
A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge on 100 Eagle Street, North Adams where the family invites all family and friends to gather for fellowship and a celebration of Cameron's life. A Facebook Event will be created for anyone who wishes to donate food to the celebration and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Volunteer Fire Department and The Florida Mountaineers Snowmobile Club.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019