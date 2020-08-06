Captain Loren J. (Mal) Malone, USMC Ret., 84, of Jacksonville, NC passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Memorial services, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Robert Hall officiating. The family asks that all friends attending the service to wear face masks. Private interment will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mal was born on September 2, 1935 in Pittsfield, MA; he was the son of the late Loren C. and Agnes M. Malone.
He retired from the Marine Corps after serving 20 years, obtaining the rank of Captain during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Molly Haynie Malone of the home; two daughters, Cynthia (Jeff) Malone Dreyer of Trabuco Canyon, CA and Jennifer (Chad) Berry Turner of Wake Forest, NC; two sons, Paul (Joanne) C. Malone of San Marcos, CA and Michael (Dea) D. Malone of Lago Vista, TX. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Carol) F. Malone of Plattsmouth, NE: nine grandchildren, Jessica Dreyer, Jacquelyn Dreyer, Kaitlyn Malone, Rachel Dreyer, Connor Malone, Evan Malone, Sarah Malone, Julia Turner and Mollie Turner; four nieces, great nieces and great nephews.
Mal loved his family, the Corps, his country, and his friends. He was an avid golfer until health issues prevented him from playing any longer and he was forever a Braves fan!!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Museum of the Marine, PO Box 1046, Jacksonville, NC 28541-1046.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
.