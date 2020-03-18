|
Caral Shields Nolley Merrell, 93 1/2, passed peacefully in her home on March 13, 2020, with her adopted family. Caral was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and adopted in 1928 by Irene Shields. She attended the Maryland College for Women in Lutherville, Maryland.
She worked for Waverly Press, a Baltimore medical textbook publisher, for 43 years as receptionist and screening interviewer for the personnel department, account representative and finally as redactor, or editor.
Caral loved her involvement in Red Cross Motor and Eastern Star. In Eastern Star she served as Worthy Matron of Freedom # 97 Order in Eldersburg, Maryland. Caral camped and traveled extensively with her husband Ellis Nolley Jr. who predeceased her in 1983. She carried that theme touring the United States alone for several weeks after her retirement.
She was a deeply devoted Episcopalian with a rich spiritual life and was formerly a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Pittsfield, MA. She was an avid knitter and crocheter of many 'prayer shawls' giving one to her friend Priscilla Suriner who predeceased Caral by one year. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and naps.
Caral is survived by her beloved adopted family, Noreen Suriner and her brother, Wayne Suriner and constant companion, Princess, the cat.
She is survived by her first husband of 18 years Ellis Nolley Jr.'s children, Ellis Nolley 3rd (Riva) and Susan Anapacher; grandchildren: Tamir Nolley (Eleanor Fregni), David Anspacher (Melanie), Lisa Vicens (Luke), Samuel Nolley (Maureen O'Brien) and Rachel Nolley; and great-grandchildren: Taylor Kohls, Stefan Granados, Cole Anspacher, Layla Anspacher, Cecelia Nolley, Helen Vicens and Vivian Nolley.
Caral's husband of 14 years, Roger Merrell, predeceased her in 2012. She is also predeceased by Roger's sons Roger H. and Everett. She is survived by Roger's son Richard Merrell (Susan) and granddaughter Janis.
Because of the issues surrounding the current epidemic, no services will be held in Massachusetts. Following a Celebration of Life Eucharistic service at Haight Funeral Home in Maryland she will be interred in Lorraine Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland. The service will be videoed, or livestreamed as technical skills evolve.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA. 01201, or to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Thanks to Dery Funeral Home, Pittsfield, MA and Haight Funeral Home, Eldersburg, Maryland for their kind care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020