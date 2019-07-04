|
Carl Edward Behan, 76, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 3, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox.
He was born in Troy, New York on May 14, 1943 to Joseph M. and Mary J. Bocketti Behan.
Carl worked as a Foreman for 30 years, having worked for General Electric. Following GE, he was employed as a Court Officer at Central Berkshire District Court, for 13 years. He was also a bartender at DelGallo's for 27 years.
He married the former Patricia Ferrari on June 11, 2000.
Carl served in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise during his term of service. Carl was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and golfing.
He leaves behind his wife Patricia Ferrari-Behan of Pittsfield; daughter Sharon Gittzus and husband Jim of Canaan, NY; two sons, Darren Behan of San Diego, CA, and Michael Behan and wife Chris of Pittsfield; five grandchildren, Jordan Gittzus, James Gittzus, Kaden Behan, Alyson Behan, and Matthew Behan. He was one of eight brothers and sisters, including, Robert, June, Tony, Billy, Jean and Larry. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph. He is also survived by his beloved pets, Buck and Olive.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Behan will be held, SATURDAY, JULY 6, 2019 at 10:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, officiated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, JULY 5, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 4, 2019