Carl H. Soules Jr, 69, died Saturday at his home in Lee.
Carl was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 20, 1950, the son of Carl and Betty Lou Armstrong Soules. He attended Lee Schools and was a 1968 Graduate of Lee High School.
Carl worked for Mead Paper then as a Supervisor at Inter Print in Pittsfield and retired from Formel's Auto Salvage where he worked as a driver.
His favorite past time was fishing but especially enjoyed being with his family.
Carl leaves his life partner of 45 years: Judy Cahalan of Lee; two sons: Michael J. Soules of Germany and Allan A. Armstrong and his wife Emily of Becket; one daughter: Alicia Lynn Soules and her partner Philip Lapointe of Pittsfield; three brothers: David B Soules and his wife Judy of Wilmington, NC, Charles H. Soules and his partner Mary Chaffee of Lee and Lee J. Soules and his partner Judy Heath of Lenox; two sisters: Deborah A. Hawley and her husband Richard of Otis and Melissa D. Sparks of Lee; two grandchildren: Savannah J. Gromacki and Alden A. Armstrong. Carl is predeceased by another son: Ethan T. Soules.
Due to the COVID restrictions visiting hours will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30PM on Friday, August 21st at the Soules Family homestead at 875 Cape St., Lee, MA. All are welcome to stop by to share their memories of Carl.
