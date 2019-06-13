|
|
Carl J. Paolucci, Jr., 84, of Lenox, died Sunday at Berkshire Medical Center.
Carl was born in Worcester, MA September 15, 1934, he was the son of Carl J. and Beatrice Ginsanti Paolucci. He was raised in Brookfield and attended local schools. Following high school, he served in the US Army from 1955-57 and the Army Reserves from 1957-63.
Mr. Paolucci owned and operated his own gas station and auto repair business for many years. Following their retirement, he and his wife moved to Lenox where they made their home for the past 25 years.
He married Doris Duhaime Paolucci on June 28, 1958. Mrs. Paolucci died January 15, 2012.
Mr. Paolucci enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his four children; Robin Paolucci of Peabody, MA, Carl J. Paolucci III (Martha), of Canaan, NY, Amy Ruggiero (James) of Billerica, MA, and Todd W. Paolucci of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Nicole, Sarah, Douglas, and Steven (Elizabeth) Ullian, and Elizabeth, Martha, Caroline Paolucci; and great granddaughter Madelyn Ullian.
There will be a private service held for the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to a in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 13, 2019