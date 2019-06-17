|
Kalamazoo, MI - Carl K. Lunde passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Kalamazoo, MI at the age of 88. He was born in Pittsfield, MA, and was the only son of Carsten E. and Alice B. (King) Lunde.
On December 27, 1952, Carl married the former Barbara A. Traver, who survives. Also surviving are his three loving daughters, Sharon Lunde of Indianapolis, IN, Pam (Mark) Jackson of Kalamazoo, MI, and Beth (Ken) Lunde-Stockero of Crystal Falls, MI; and his six grandchildren, Anne (Matt) Katz, Charles (Tera) Johnson, Sarah (Jeff) Caldwell, Samuel (Allison) Johnson, Rebecca (Michael) Bailen, Joe Wagner; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Caldwell, Jennie Katz, Lincoln Johnson; and extended family.
Carl grew up in the Berkshires surrounded by family. Although he was an only child, he was surrounded by loving aunts, uncles and cousins that he cherished and stayed connected to throughout his life. He attended Pittsfield High School and subsequently The Pennsylvania State University. He graduated in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Psychology. As an active member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, he served as President and other roles. While at Penn State, he was a member of Navy ROTC and received the Outstanding Midshipman Award his senior year. He began his active duty service in June 1954 and received an honorable discharge in September of 1957. His last duty assignment was on the U.S.S. J.W. Weeks.
Carl spent his professional life working for the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA). His long career moved him from Pennsylvania to Ohio and finally to Iowa where he ended his career 35 years later as a Sales Administration Manager. He was a highly respected and valued employee.
When Barbara and Carl retired, they spent 25 years in Nashville and Bloomington, IN. They loved Brown County, and their children and grandchildren enjoyed having them close. Of their six grandchildren, five of them attended Indiana University, close enough for cookouts on the deck and a place to visit with family.
Throughout Carl's life, he enjoyed photography. While living in Ohio, he built a dark room in the basement and tried desperately to coax one of his daughters to learn how to process negatives. Although they didn't share his photography skills, he continued his hobby into the digital age and left his family with a lifetime of images to cherish. He also was the keeper of the "Norwegian" Lunde family history. For many years he produced a quarterly newsletter, sharing family history, memories, events, and stories. He was the glue that kept the family connected, and we will miss his thoughtfulness and caring tributes.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at the Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, N.Y. at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Brown County Humane Society www.bchumane.org, an organization Carl and Barbara lovingly supported for many years while living in Indiana.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 17, 2019