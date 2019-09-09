Home

Carl Richard Taylor passed away on September 6, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield Massachusetts. He was born on November 21, 1943 in Queens, NY. He served in the Coast Guard as a Quartermaster 3 from 1961 through 1967 aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer. After the Coast Guard he married the love of his life, Maureen, and they moved to Stamford VT to raise their family. This August they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Carl was a successful business man who began his career at Center Sports in North Adams before deciding to become self-employed as a Manufacturer's Representative for multiple sporting goods companies. He was an avid outdoorsman and a passionate fisherman as well as a hunter. He was a true conservationist who loved and understood the forest and waters of New England. Carl was a lifetime member of the Stamford Fish and Game Association and worked as a Commercial Fisherman for many years on his boat the Maureen T. He served the town of Stamford as a constable and more recently as a member of the town finance committee. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife Maureen Wallace Taylor and his three children Laura Mayer her husband Todd and their two children Stephanie and Jennifer, Kimberly Orzechowski her husband Paul and their two children Samantha and Jake, his son Eric Taylor and his two children Benjamin and Emmarose. He also leaves his two sisters Diane and Donna and their families as well as many cousins. He will be sadly missed as a husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on September 21 at the American Legion Hall in North Adams Massachusetts from 1 to 4. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission in care of Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, West Chapel, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019
