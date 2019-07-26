|
Carl " CB" W. Valentine, Jr., age 75, of 8 Abbott St. Pittsfield, died Saturday evening at the B.M.C.. He is survived by son, Alfred W. Valentine and his wife, Rebecca and their children, Fredrick C. and Kristin M. Valentine. A US Navy veteran, calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be this FRIDAY evening from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soldier On in care of the funeral home.
For a full obituary, please go to Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 26, 2019