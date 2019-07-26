Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl W. Valentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl W. Valentine Obituary
Carl " CB" W. Valentine, Jr., age 75, of 8 Abbott St. Pittsfield, died Saturday evening at the B.M.C.. He is survived by son, Alfred W. Valentine and his wife, Rebecca and their children, Fredrick C. and Kristin M. Valentine. A US Navy veteran, calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be this FRIDAY evening from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soldier On in care of the funeral home.

For a full obituary, please go to Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now