Carla Jean Clark Richmond, 49, of Lanesborough, MA died Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center ER from complications of Diabetes.
Carla was born in Pittsfield on June 3, 1969 to Harold B. Clark Jr and Susan Delphia Wise. Carla was a 1987 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Carla worked for years as a CNA. Carla enjoyed outdoor activities, especially camping. Carla had a great love for animals and leaves behind her beloved cat Collette.
Survivors include her father Harold B. Clark Jr and stepmother Janice Diggens-Clark; her mother Susan Wise; her brother Jon P. Clark, her Aunt Janet Messer and husband David. Carla is also survived by David Winchell and his sons Samuel and Max, who she unofficially adopted as family, and her friend Shauna Geary who helped care for Carla in her last days.
Carla was predeceased by her sister Melissa Clark; grandparents Robert and Jeanette Delphia, and Harold and Ada Clark; uncle David Delphia, and step father Gordon Wise.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the BMC Dialysis Unit for their care and support of Carla.
At Carla's request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be private and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019