Carlton "Buzzy" Vreeland, 85, died Thursday morning at his home in Windsor, MA.
Carlton was born on July 26, 1935, in Pittsfield, the son of Carlton I. and Aimee Woodin Vreeland. He attended Lee Schools and graduated from Lee High School.
In 1953 he entered the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean War.
After the service he worked in the Lee Paper Mills, retiring in 1998. In 1961 he married the former Theresa Tyler, she died in 2018.
Mr. Vreeland loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carlton is survived by two sons; Brian Vreeland and his wife Melissa of Windsor, MA and James Vreeland and his wife Lynn of Wilbraham, MA; one brother: Norman Vreeland of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren: Olivia, Victoria, Brandon, Caleb and Aiden; two great grandchildren: Carolyn and Raegan. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Linda and David Dowd and their three girls: Sheila, Danielle and Rian. He is predeceased by a sister: Ruth Vreeland.
Services will be private for the family at a later date. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Navy - Marine Corps Relief Society in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238 or to One Warrior Won at www.onewarriorwon.org
