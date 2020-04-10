Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Carmela Teresa Brazeau


1929 - 2020
Carmela Teresa Brazeau Obituary
Carmela Teresa (Mancuso) Brazeau, 90, of North Adams, died on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Williamstown Commons as a result of CoVid-19. Carmela was born in North Adams, MA on December 27, 1929. She was the seventh daughter of ten children born to the late Giuseppe and Nicolina (Filicetti) Mancuso. She was a graduate of Johnson Grammar School and Drury High School.

She was first employed at Wall-Streeter Shoe Company and later at Sprague Electric Company for over 26 years and retired in 1971. Carmela was a Red Sox and Celtics fan. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing golf and going to the casino. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Anthony of Padua Parish where she was a member of the Children of Mary Society; the Italian Catholic Girls Club and a volunteer for the annual bazaar. Carmela was also a member of the Sons of Italy.

Carmela was predeceased by her husband L. Paul Brazeau whom she married in 1960 in St. Anthony of Padua Church and who died in 2014. She was also predeceased by her siblings Mary Piccolo, Rita Trifone, Margaret Brule, Catherine Lipa, Frances Schmidt, Dorothy Beaupre, Joanne Saltamartini and Albert Mancuso. She is survived by her brother D. Peter Mancuso of Pittsfield, MA as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Carmela was held at Southview Cemetery. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a day and time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Building Fund in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020
