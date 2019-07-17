|
|
Carmen Joseph "Gus" Bua, 94 of North Adams, MA died Monday July 15, 2019 at his home in which he built.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 4, 1924 son of Salvatore and Elena (Corrente) Bua. He came to North Adams as a child and attended local schools, graduating from Drury High School and completed correspondence courses at Boston University.
Gus was employed at James River Rochester Paper Co. for 40 years until his retirement. Prior to that, he worked at the former Ralston Purina Co.
He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was a member of the Berkshire Retired Men's Club. Gus enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the retired men's league at Stamford Valley Golf Course. He also was the secretary of the retired men's bowling league at Adams Turners. Gus enjoyed playing cards with his family and was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan.
His wife was Mary E. (DiDonna) Bua who died on June 14, 2009. They were married on August 17, 1946.
Survivors include one daughter- Elena M. Sprague of North Adams with whom he made his home and one son- Richard M. Bua and his wife, Debra of Clarksburg. He also leaves three grandchildren- Amy Briggs and her husband James of Clarksburg, Michael Bua and his wife, Jessica of Franklin, MA and Christa Sprague of North Adams with whom he also made his home and five great grandchildren- Tyler Briggs, Logan Briggs, Gianna Briggs, Ryan Bua, and Grayson Bua; three sisters including Mary Pinkall, Rose Richard and Madeline Andrews and her husband, Donald, all of North Adams; one brother- Salvatore Bua and his wife, Florence of North Adams; a sister in law, Rena Bua of Adams; his former son in law, Mark P. Sprague of North Adams and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by one brother and one sister including Esther Critelli and John Bua.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gus Bua will be celebrated Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Friday from 4-7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Elizabeth or HospiceCare in Berkshires in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019