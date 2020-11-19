1/1
Caro Lyn Little
1941 - 2020
On Friday, November 13, 2020, Caro Lyn Little, devoted and loving wife and mother of three children, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 79. Lyn was born on September 16, 1941 in Adams, Massachusetts to William and Jeanne Durocher. She received an Associate's degree from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

On October 16, 1960, she married Roger George Little. They raised one son, Mark, and two daughters, Jeanne and Michele. Lyn was open, generous, and kind. She was strong and energetic. Lyn was the center of a wonderful life she created for her family. She had a special connection to each one of her grandchildren, which brought her so much joy. She was committed to the care and attention of many horses and dogs that also were part of her life. She loved the beautiful flower gardens she grew around her home in Bedford, Massachusetts. She was fascinated with the hummingbirds that the gardens attracted and looked forward to watching them every summer. She picked baskets of apples from her orchard and put them at the end of the driveway for neighbors and friends to enjoy. Lyn was known for her friendliness and kind heart. She was always a lady.

Lyn is survived by her husband Roger, her three children, Mark, Jeanne, and Michele, and her eight grandchildren, Dennis, Shayne, Olivia, Kelli, Sophia, Tate, Jett, and Gia.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Center at 4 pm, located at 2201 Dr. M. L. King Street North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33704. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lyn's name to the ASPCA.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

7 entries
November 18, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you be comforted by the loved ones and support of God.
Simone Taylor
November 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rita and John Kelly,Attaboy and Tooty
Friend
November 18, 2020
I worked at Spire in the 1980s and I came to know Lyn most through her children Jeanne, Michele, and Mark. Lyn knew everyone’s name back then when Spire was about 100 employees. I remember someone paging her while she was in Publications, and she reached for my phone and paged that person to call her! That was Lyn. :) She is already missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Pete Sanfacon
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Roger: Deeply saddened to hear of Lyn's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and Mark, Jeanne and Michelle at this time.
The Davidson's
Stephanie A Davidson
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
Dear Mark, Jeanne, Michele,
I am very sorry and sad to read that Mrs. Little passed away. I know that she was an outstanding Mom to all of you. She pretty much spoiled all of us as kids when we were around - we all have fond memories of hanging out around your homes both on Williams Street and Dudley Road. I'm sure that you will all miss her very much. I hope that you find comfort in knowing how much you loved her and and she always knew that. I can picture your Mom at the kitchen sink on Dudley Road with a sort of smirk/little smile on her face trying to be strict when one of you guys needed some discipline but she really couldn't be strict. I remember Mrs. Little yelling "Mark!", for whatever reason and seeing how she loved you ("Twit") even when she was yelling your name for something she was upset about that you did :). It is very hard having our Parents age and at times become sick or experience sudden serious health issues that creep up out of nowhere. This is something that we all go through sooner or later as part of the Circle of Life.
Sending you my deepest condolences and this morning I said a prayer for Mrs. Little and all of you Guys. Please let your Dad know as well - I know he will have some challenging months ahead but he has all of you and his grandkids to support and love him.
Kelli Whitley
Kelliann Whitley
Friend
November 17, 2020
my thoughts and prayers are with the Little family, at this difficult time. Lyn was a sweet and generous person. she will be truly missed!
Lynda Shure
Friend
November 17, 2020
