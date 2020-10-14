1/
Carol A. Connors
1938 - 2020
Ms. Carol A. Connors, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 27, 1938, the daughter of the late Francis and Marion Meehan Connors, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.

Carol worked for the former Berkshire Mutual Insurance Company for the majority of her career, where she input data into their computer systems.

Among many things, she was extremely fond of golf. In her down time, Carol enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Carol is survived by her siblings, Frank Connors (Sally), Robert Connors, Sheila Carr, and Patricia Bailot. She also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Connors (1950) and Gladys Connors (2014).

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Ms. Carol A. Connors will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
