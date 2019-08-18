Home

Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Stephentown- Carol A. MacVeigh 66, of Grange Hall Road died unexpectedly on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center Hospital. Born in Pittsfield, Carol was the daughter of the late Wayne D. MacVeigh and Theresa Hammersmith Williamson. Carol was a life long resident of the area and was a graduate of the Berlin High School. Carol had worked for Seagrott Co., Yonder Farms and Mead Co. in Lee. Carol enjoyed her flower gardens.

Survivors include her Step - Father and best friend Douglas F. Williamson of Stephentown, her brothers John MacVeigh of Pittsfield and Matthew Williamson of Stephentown, her sister Brenda Flynn of Troy and her beloved nieces Kaieta, Sasha and Autumn Williamson whom Carol was a daily caregiver to.

Services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
