Carol Ann (LaPlante) Rancourt, 68, of 1165 North Hoosac Road, Williamstown died on Sunday June 9, 2019 at North Adams Commons. She was born in North Adams on September 6, 1950 a daughter of Harry E. & Bertha (Rivard) LaPlante. Carol graduated from McCann high school and continued her education at the University of Massachusetts. She was a longtime employee of O.W. Landergen in Pittsfield, where she was the office manager. In her younger years she enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson, music, guitar, John Wayne movies, and most importantly spending time with her family. Carol's husband, Russell Dennis Rancourt died on January 5, 2015 and they were married on June 30, 1989. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Civello of Adams and two grandchildren Jayna and Alyson Civello, brother, Harry LaPlante of North Adams.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A service to celebrate the life of Carol will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Sherman Burbank Chapel. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 1-2 PM at the Sherman Burbank Chapel in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Donations may be made to the Berkshire Food Project in care of the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - CENTRAL Chapel 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 11, 2019