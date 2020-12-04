Carol Ann (Field) Shea, 78, of North Adams passed at home on Friday, November 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Ca
rol was born in North Adams, MA on September 21, 1942 a daughter of the late Frank R. Field & Marie Ann Field (St. Pierre).
As a young woman, she attended Drury High School. She was employed at Cornish Wire and "Le Country" restaurant both in Williamstown, MA. Carol was also employed at Price Chopper as a cashier as well as other departments for 38+ years. There, she was known for her friendly, spit fire, quick witted personality. Carol was also a homemaker and caregiver to all of her family until her passing. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.
Carol enjoyed tending to her home and yard. Pulling weeds and digging in the dirt were two of her greatest enjoyments. She loved her garden and flowers, blue hydrangeas being her favorite. Mom was known for her wonderful apple pies (which by the way, were made from scratch). She donated these to church bake sales, and they were usually the first ones sold.
Our mother was the strength and structure of our family for years. She always gave guidance and good advice with a kind heart through life's challenges.
She married the love of her life, our father, on May 9, 1959. They raised four beautiful children in their 56 years of marriage. She was our fathers "little chick-a-dee", our best friend, and our savior in more ways than one!
Carol is survived by daughter, Deborah Shea and husband, Francis, daughter Deidre Chilson, son Frederick D. Shea III and Karen Birch, daughter Kathleen Bassette and husband David, brother Brent Field and wife Lorrie, brother Frank Field and wife Mary, and many nieces and nephews. Carol also leaves nine grandchildren, Jessica Stanley, Frank Shea, James Shea, Laura Shea, Blair Shea, Jenny Shea, Amanda Foster, Dalton Bassette, Meghan Birch, and 12 great grandchildren.
Carol is predeceased by her mother and father. Frank R. Field and Marie Ann Field St. Pierre, brother Carl Field, brother in law Rolando "Nino" Bernadara, brother in law Gerald Barschdorf, husband Frederick D. Shea Jr., sister Claire Barschdorf and son in law, David F. Chilson.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private gathering took place at the family home. Memorial donations are suggested for Popcares or to the Hospice of the Berkshires through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home- WEST Chapel 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247.