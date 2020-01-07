|
|
Carol Chouinard, 76, died January 4, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Worcester on November 20, 1943, Carol was the daughter of the late Raymond and Leona Chouinard. Carol joined the Berkshire County Arc family more than 40 years ago. She spent her days at Crossroads Center for Enrichment, where she would spend time with her numerous friends. Over the years, Carol enjoyed trips to Lake George, Boston & Mystic Aquariums and Washington, DC. She loved animals; especially her cat Ellie and her late cat Cleo. Carol loved watching SpongeBob and the Golden Girls every day. She loved the holidays, parties, good food and socializing with friends. Anyone that came in contact with Carol would instantly adore her. She had the biggest smile, the brightest eyes and the most contagious laugh. She loved being around people and made everyone feel loved by her. Carol will be missed by the numerous staff at BCARC that had the privilege of working with her, especially Tracy, Cheryl, Mary, Lisa and the rest of the dedicated staff at Carol's home. A special thank you to Caroline Eldred and Maryellen Andrews for their care and support of Carol throughout her illness. Carol leaves her guardian, and friend, Marcia Smaldone. Carol was predeceased by her best friends, and housemates, Jeanette Caron and Juliette Zerbato. SERVICES: Visitation will be WED., Jan. 8th from 12-1:15PM at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home with a funeral home service to begin at 1:15PM with Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor of St. Joseph's Church, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020