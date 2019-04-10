|
Carol Crochiere, 78, of Berkshiretown Apartments, Pittsfield, passed away April 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons, where she resided for the past three weeks.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on April 29, 1940 to the late Edward and Alta Putnam Frenier. A 1957 graduate of Pittsfield High School, she then attended Pittsfield Vocational High School and was a 1959 graduate of the Practical Nursing program.
She married the late Lewis S. Crochiere on November 4, 1961 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He predeceased her on March 9, 2010.
Mrs. Crochiere worked as a LPN, having worked at several nursing homes over the years.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Crochiere leaves behind her children, Steven M. Crochiere of Becket, MA, William A. Crochiere and wife Tiffany of Stockbridge, GA, Eric L. Crochiere of Clarksville, TN, and Edward L. Crochiere and wife Carol of Bedford, VA. Her two sisters, Arlene McLeod and husband Ronald of Seattle, WA, and Deanna Frenier of Pittsfield, MA, her sister-in-law, Penny Frenier; eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She was predeceased a brother Dennis E. Frenier, and sister Cheryl Gordon.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Crochiere, on FRIDAY, April 12, 2019 at 1pm at Fairview Cemetery in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to BFAIR, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019