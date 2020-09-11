1/1
Carol Forsely Smerling
1943 - 2020
Carol Forsely Smerling, 77, of Millbrook, NY and formerly of Lenox, died Wednesday, August 19th at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Born January 31, 1943 in Pittsfield, to the late Dr. Edward T. Forsely and Alice Gleason Forsely, she attended local schools.

Carol worked as a real estate agent, a profession she truly loved, in Millbrook for W.J. Lavery, Co. and was their leading sales person through the years

A dog lover throughout her life she adopted several greyhounds and was very involved in Greyhound Rescue and was a generous supporter of the Humane Society.

Besides her husband, Theodore Smerling, Carol is survived by her son John Smerling and his wife Joanne of Pine Brook, NY.; two brothers, Daniel P. Forsley of Pittsfield and Stephen C. Forsley of Bernardston; and two lifelong friends, Susan Bisacca McNinch and Dorothy Bisacca Winsor of Lenox with whom she shared her love of horses and horseback riding.

Besides her parents Carol is pre-deceased by her brothers; Edward T. Forsely, Jr. in 2018 and John J. Forsley in 1955.

In accordance with Carol's wishes, all services were private. Burial was held in St. Ann Cemetery in Lenox. Memorial donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
