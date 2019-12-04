|
Carol Fountaine, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Michelle & Bernard Goewey; son and daughter-in-law: Gary & Melissa Fountaine of Massachusetts; 5 grandchildren: Schyla & David Smith II, Krystal Babb, Gary J. Fountaine, Britnee Bowman, Bernard Goewey Jr; 5 great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded by her husband: William Fountaine.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown.
Graveside Service will follow at 11:00am at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019