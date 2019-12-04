Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Fountaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Fountaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Fountaine Obituary
Carol Fountaine, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Carol is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Michelle & Bernard Goewey; son and daughter-in-law: Gary & Melissa Fountaine of Massachusetts; 5 grandchildren: Schyla & David Smith II, Krystal Babb, Gary J. Fountaine, Britnee Bowman, Bernard Goewey Jr; 5 great grandchildren.

Carol was preceded by her husband: William Fountaine.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown.

Graveside Service will follow at 11:00am at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -