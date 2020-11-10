1/1
Carol I. Kennedy
1944 - 2020
Carol Irene Ritsert Kennedy age 75 of Washington, MA died suddenly at home November 5, 2020. Carol was born December 1, 1944 in Manhattan NY to Caroline and George Ritsert. She met her husband of 57 years, Franklin Kennedy, at an orphanage in Yonkers, NY. They settled in Becket and Washington MA, far from city life, becoming self-sufficient homesteaders.

Carol was involved in community activities upon arrival, ranging from working at the Becket Food Coop in the 70s, to fostering orphaned children, to working fundraising events at Town Hall and the Becket church. A proud Democrat and believer in democracy, she worked the polls every year until her death. Her interests included Impressionist painting, knitting, birdwatching, and complaining about the weather. She was an amateur genealogist, doing much to fill in the gaps of the Ritsert, Rawlins, and Kennedy family trees.

Carol is survived by her spouse, Franklin Kennedy Sr., her children, Franklin Kennedy Jr., Margaret Kennedy Rorrio and John Rorrio, and Denise Del Ray Pillion and Matt Pillion.

Funeral services will be private with a memorial celebration of life to be announced at later date. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
