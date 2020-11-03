Carol Mildred (Goddard) Kleiner, 77 of Adams, MA died Thursday October 29, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center-North Adams.
Carol was born on October 7, 1943 in North Adams, MA a daughter of Freeman and Alice (Record) Goddard. She attended local schools including Drury High School. Carol was last employed at Cord Master for about 20 years. Before that, she was a custom cutter and sewer at Waverly Fabrics.
Carol was a member of Berkshire Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed making cards, woodworking, acrylic painting and water colors.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Walter Kleiner, whom she married on May 23, 1964 and daughter, Laurie (Steven) Sobon of Cheshire, MA; and son, Norman W "Chip" Kleiner Jr. of Adams, MA. She also leaves 5 grandchildren- Cory (Rebecca) Sobon, Nathan (Amanda) Sobon, Kyle Kleiner, Brooke Kleiner, and Ava Kleiner; one sister, Joan Frost of Ooltewah, TN and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Jagiello and a brother, David F. Goddard.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Carol Kleiner will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Berkshire Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial will be at a later date in Southview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - CENTRAL Chapel 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
