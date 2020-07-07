Carol-Lu (Bowes) Dupuis, 85 of North Adams, MA died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Hendersonville, NC.
She was born in Willimantic, Connecticut on September 6, 1934 a daughter of the late Margaret (Casey) Bowes and Donald Bowes. She attended Pine Cobble School and graduated Drury High School in 1952.
Carol-Lu married Edmond William Dupuis on February 13, 1954. Mr. Dupuis predeceased her in January of 2020. During their 66 years of marriage they raised three children.
Mrs. Dupuis was a stay-at- home Mom, until her children were older. At that time she worked at the Arnold Print Works Credit Union, and later at the North Adams Municipal Credit Union. In 1995, she retired from McCann Technical High School. In her past time she loved spoiling her grandchildren, knitting, and her two toy poodles.
Survivors include her son with whom she spent her last days, Todd Alan Dupuis and his wife, Victoria on Henderson, NC; two daughters, Faye Pello of Charlestown, SC and Robin (Robert) Brown of Sandy Creek, NY . She also leaves ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Polly (Gene) Bekaert of Old Lyme, CT.
Donations in her memory may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 ( 866-466-9734). Services will be at a later date. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
