Born on October 30, 1933, in Bronx, NY, to Irving and Betty Escoe, Carol Marta Roff (AKA Carol Strumfeld) was a beacon of kindness, compassion and unconditional love.



She overcame a lifetime of difficulties and setbacks. While many in her situation would become bitter or disillusioned, Carol channeled her challenges into warmth and compassion for all, devoting herself to her family and dear friends. She extended herself and offered dignity and respect, to everyone she met whether they be doormen, taxi drivers or the homeless.



It was her family, however, who were coddled by the lion's share of her devotion and care. Carol's siblings, Paul and Charlotte, their spouses Dave Bunis and Louise, her daughter Donna Conforti, son-in-law Pau Rissman, and grandsons Max, Gabe, and Zachary, were the lights of her life and she made sure that they always felt loved and important.



Over the years, she held many jobs, including travel agent, sales associate at a children's clothing store, receptionist at a salon, and credit associate in the garment industry. She excelled when she interacted with people. More recently, she enjoyed visiting gardens (Longwood Gardens was her favorite), jaunts to Foxwoods, the Berkshires and other travel; and she loved going to the theater and sporting events, especially when accompanied by one of her grandsons. She loved "old" movies. An Affair to Remember, watched A LOT, always touched her heart. She was an active member of her local book group, and an avid and adored supporter of the River Fund in Queens, NY.



Through relationship disappointments, health challenges, and ultimately a stroke that left her unable to speak or move the right side of her body, she never lost her abundant sense of humor, enthusiasm, equanimity, and unwavering commitment to making everyone in her life feel seen, heard, appreciated, cared for and loved. Beloved mother, grandmother (Grammy), wife, sister, friend, neighbor, coworker and, yes, even casual acquaintances, her absence will leave a vast hole in the hearts of so many, though she will undoubtedly inspire everyone she graced with her presence to become more loving, giving, gentle and brave. She passed away, in the comfort of home, lovingly cared for by her family and best friend, Lynn Silverstein, on August 12, 2020, in Monterey, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store