Carol M. Sica


1941 - 2020
Carol M. Sica Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Carol M. Sica at home in Sheffield on the morning of March 17, 2020.

After two and a half years of pain and suffering with an overwhelming illness, she passed this world surrounded by family, friends and still full of joy.

She is survived by her wife, Dr. Marcia A. Savage, her daughter Julie Savage-Boeding and son-in-law, Trevor Boeding, and her joy, her young grandson Liam Boeding.

Carol was born on September 12, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, the eldest of her four surviving siblings: Gini Sica Peters, Jane Hubbard (David), Maryellen Sica and Tom Sica (Evelyn).

After attending Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY, and then the Yale School of Drama in New Haven, CT, she began a career as a professor of theater. She moved on to become the head of the theater department at Clark University in Worcester, MA and then the Director of Special Events at Manhattenville College in Purchase, NY, where she remained active in the theater department. She retired as professor emeritus and moved to Sheffield in the Berkshires where she remained for the rest of her life. She became active in the community, spending ten years with the Stockbridge Festival Chorus, painting with Pat Hogan and her classes, and being involved with a number of community groups and projects. She delighted in working with children in their theater productions.

She was well known and loved by the members of her community.

SERVICES - Given the current world situation, a celebration of her life has not yet been determined. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Sheffield to be announced at a later date.

Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the Stockbridge Festival Chorus through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020
