Carol Palmer Tristany, 76, of Dalton, MA passed away September 1, 2020 at her home.



She was born in Pittsfield on December 9, 1943 to Lester and Gladys Palmer.



Carol attended Dalton schools and was a graduate of Dalton High School. She continued her education and received her associate's degree from Southern Vermont.



She married John F. Tristany on January 19, 1963.



Mrs. Tristany worked as a LPN for many years at Berkshire Medical Center. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Dwight Yoakam, and trying her luck on the slots at the casino but her favorite pastime was spending time with grand and great grandchildren.



She leaves behind her husband, John F. Tristany of Pittsfield; two daughters, Tina M. Partridge with whom she lived, and Tracey L. Tristany and wife Rebecca of Westfield, MA; one son, Michael Tristany and wife Cynthia of Lanesborough, MA; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. As well as her brother, Carl Palmer of Rhode Island.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Tristany will be held FRIDAY, September 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 84 Glennon Ave, Dalton, MA for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lewy Body Dementia Association in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store