Carol Sue Donelan
1931 - 2020
Carol Sue Donelan, age 89, of Alford, MA passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of July 5, 2020 with her family by her side. The cause was congestive heart failure. She was lucid to the end.

She is survived by her only child, Geoffrey, of Alford, MA and New York City, his wife Yukie, and grandchildren Tucker, of Alford, MA and Medford, MA, and John " JP" , of Atlanta, GA. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Judge Robert J. Donelan, in 2011, and her brother, Lt. Colonel Jay W. Smith.

Carol Sue was born June 10, 1931 in Newton, MA. She moved to Monterey, MA in 1958 when she married Bob Donelan and, in 1972, moved with the family to Alford.

Carol Sue graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine with a BA in Biology. Decades later, she earned her MBA from the University of Massachusetts and then qualified as a CFP, Certified Financial Planner. For years she ran her own personal financial planning practice and also served as Tax Collector for the Town of Alford.

She had many friends. Her passions included oil painting, rug making, sweater knitting, cooking, gardening, playing bridge, and bird watching. She loved listening to classical music, playing golf, travelling internationally, cross-country skiing, and swimming in the ocean. She was an avid reader and worked part time at the Mason Library. She never missed a weekly NYT crossword puzzle. Carol Sue loved her golden retrievers, Goldie and Taffy. A committed lifelong learner, she studied widely, from Greek mythology to Japanese language.

She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta - St. Peter's Church in Housatonic and Great Barrington.

As a loving mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend she is deeply missed. We are confident she is now with Jesus.

A celebration of Carol Sue's life will be held at a time and date to be determined.

Donations in Carol Sue's memory may be made to any of the following; Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Fairview Hospital Diagnostic Cardiology or Alford Land Trust c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
