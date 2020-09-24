1/1
Carol Trzcinka
1929 - 2020
Carol Trzcinka, 91, a lifelong resident of Pittsfield, MA died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Springside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Carol was born February 4, 1929, one of eight children of the late Antoni and Stephania Kobus Trzcinka. She was a 1946 graduate of Pittsfield High School and later graduated from Berkshire Business College with a certificate in secretarial work. She then began her career with the former Berkshire County Savings Bank. At first, Carol worked as a secretary, eventually working as the executive secretary to the Vice President, Mr. Donald Kuntz. She was later promoted to a loan officer and retired after over forty years of service.

Carol was a great listener and was the first to offer a word of advice or encouragement to those she cared about. She was very fond of the arts and loved attending the opera and the ballet.

She is survived by her sister and closest friend, Joan Trzcinka, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Carol (Tom) Jelenewski, John (Jan), Bernie (Cheryl), Mike, Bob (Maria), Charles (Jaden), Elaine, Joseph (MaryLou), and Anthony (Candice) Trzcinka. She also leaves several great nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There will be a private funeral mass for Carol's family at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
September 24, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
