Carol Willett Rodman, 89, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, died on Monday, December 30, 2019, after a brief stay at Berkshire Place.
Born in Washington, DC, on March 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Herbert Lockwood Willett, Jr. and Clara Hoskins Willett, she was a 1948 graduate of The Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA. She attended Mount Vernon College in Washington, DC and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA in 1952. Following graduation, she returned to Washington and worked as a Research Analyst at the National Security Agency.
Carol was married to David Blackwell Rodman, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, and jet test pilot, in 1953. They were stationed near Washington, DC, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, and Norfolk, VA, before moving to Pittsfield in 1960 after Dave retired from the Navy. Dave predeceased her in 1988.
A devoted wife, mother, and the consummate community volunteer throughout her life, Carol served in leadership roles on numerous boards in a variety of non-profit organizations. Some of the organizations included the Berkshire Medical Center Auxiliary Board, Junior League, Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Berkshire Museum Auxiliary focusing on programs for children, Berkshire Garden Club, and Berkshire Hills Figure Skating Club. As the volunteer chair of the Berkshire Medical Center Gift Shop, she led the design of the new larger gift shop and the resulting move to and operation in its current location. Carol also applied her considerable talents to assisting Dave and their son, Scott, who were part owners of Computer Source, the first Apple computer store in Pittsfield. Carol was a member of the local Navy League chapter, Berkshire Botanical Society, and First Church of Christ, Congregational in Pittsfield.
Carol and Dave were founding leaders in their summer home community in Hinsdale, MA. After Dave's death, Carol was the long-time president of the Ashmere Heights Association, a founder of their community-owned the water company, a member of the Hinsdale Lake Management Committee, and the Lakes and Ponds Association of Western Massachusetts.
Anyone knowing Carol knew of her passion for Mount Holyoke College, where she served on the Alumnae Association Board of Directors multiple times and led several board committees. She was president of her class and chair of her class reunions for 25 years, and in Berkshire County, she was president of the local club and admissions representative. Carol's leadership and dedication were recognized by numerous organization awards, including receiving her treasured Mount Holyoke College Alumnae Medal of Honor in 1987, the highest honor given for involvement in all facets of alumnae volunteer work on behalf of the College and its graduates. A classmate further recognized her numerous contributions by naming a classroom in her honor.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Cynthia W. Rodman, of Park City, UT and her son, Scott L. Rodman, of Newton and Hinsdale, MA as well as cousins and three generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Lockwood Willett III and her sister, Jeanne Willett Cobb. Graveside services will be private for the immediate family and burial will be in Pittsfield Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association or Mount Holyoke College.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020