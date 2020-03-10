|
Carole Jean (Holmes) Holland passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Carole's story began in Weymouth, Ma on September 2, 1954. She was born to her loving parents Frank "Stanley" Holmes and Marian L. Holmes as well as to her older sister Joan, who at the time, was less than pleased with Carole's arrival.
Carole grew up in Brockton, Ma where she met her lifelong best friend, Pamela Spence, who bonded because Pam would drink her milk for her, as Carole herself, detested milk. When Pam moved to Harmony, Maine, Carole was devastated but learned to love travelling starting with her frequent trips to visit Pam and her family. Eventually, Carole stayed for entire summers in Harmony, and the memories from their adventures could fill many pages. She graduated from Brockton High School in 1972.
In 1976, Carole was briefly married and the best thing that came out of that marriage was welcoming her daughter Nicole into the world in 1977 and being introduced to the love of her life, Jim.
Jim and Carole were married on October 8, 1983 in a celebration so massive, years later, people still talk about the events of that day. Starting from the church where her then three-year-old nephew, Billy, loudly asked while receiving communion, "Hey Auntie, does that taste gross?" creating a church filled with laughter, to the reception where guests partied long into the night.
Carole, Jim and Nicole moved throughout New England based on Jim's work and welcomed their son Andrew in 1989, while living in Vermont. Settling in the Berkshires in 1990, Carole became quite the baker, famous for her brownies and blondies, and continued to explore her love for photography. Carole worked overnights at Stop and Shop for many years that produced many wonderful friendships with more great stories.
Carole treasured the time she spent with her family, especially cooking and shopping with her granddaughters, the loves of her life, Haley, Lauren and Brooke. She loved music, dancing and travelling, especially to Ireland, where she and her niece Kelly, truly embraced their Irish roots throughout the countryside. Carole also loved the family's annual trip to Cape Cod, where they would hit the beach, whale watch and catch a show or two in Provincetown. Carole loved visiting with our ever-growing family and always made everyone feel like a part of the family from the first time they met her. Carole served as "mom" to many of her children's friends and always made them feel welcome in their home.
Carole is survived by her husband, James "Jim" of Hinsdale, daughter Nicole Cowlin and her husband Scott of Pittsfield, son Andrew of Hinsdale, granddaughters Haley, Lauren and Brooke Cowlin of Pittsfield, sister Joan Burke of Brockton, brother William "Billy" Holmes and his wife Nancy of East Bridgewater, nephews Kevin Smith and Billy Holmes and niece Kelly Deyoe. Carole also leaves behind, her great-nephews Michael, Matthew and Corey Smith and great-niece Amber Smith (aka "ewe") as well as her lifelong best friend Pamela Spence of Norton and cousins Wayne Holmes and Kenny Vizard. Carole was predeceased by her parents Stan and Marian Holmes, as well as her nephews David and Michael Smith and mother-in-law Barbara Holland.
All that met her will miss Carole's zest for life, humor, sassiness, inappropriate jokes and presence.
Carole did not want a traditional funeral but requested more of an open bar/disco ball celebration. Please join us in celebrating Carole with a memorial service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta.
*Open bar / disco ball not included.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Save A Lab Rescue, 4319 Gray Bluff Court, Greensboro, NC 27410-9301. www.savealabrescue.org/donate.html
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020