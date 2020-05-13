Carole Schwimmer, 84, of Brooklyn, NY, Long Island and Lenox, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, in her beloved Berkshires. She leaves 3 children, 7 grandchildren, a niece and one sister, as well as her long time friend and companion. A private graveside service was held for Carole on May 12, 2020 led by Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch, Rabbi of Temple Anshe Amunim in Pittsfield, MA. If friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Hills Hadassah, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.