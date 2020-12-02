Carolyn Ann Brown, 86, formerly of Berkshiretown in Pittsfield, passed away at Hillcrest Commons on November 27, 2020.



Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 30, 1934 to George and Anna May Hamm Morris, she was educated in Pittsfield Schools.



She married Kenneth R. Brown on May 1, 1954. He predeceased her on January 24, 1995.



Mrs. Brown was primarily a homemaker. At one time she worked at Rice Silk Mill and Eaton Paper Company, and also did private house cleaning.



She was a Jehovah Witness and enjoyed gardening.



Mrs. Brown is survived by two daughters, Sandra L. Eastwood and husband Scott of Windsor, MA and Sharon A. Manship and her significant other Frank Teti of Largo, FL; a son, Kenneth R. Brown, Jr., and wife Sharon of Pittsfield; as well as four grandchildren, Karli S. Manship, Shannon White, Richard Gomes, and Marissa Boucher; and two great-grandchildren, Braden and Owen Boucher.



She was predeceased by her brother, Harold Morris.



FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store