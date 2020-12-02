1/1
Carolyn A. Brown
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann Brown, 86, formerly of Berkshiretown in Pittsfield, passed away at Hillcrest Commons on November 27, 2020.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 30, 1934 to George and Anna May Hamm Morris, she was educated in Pittsfield Schools.

She married Kenneth R. Brown on May 1, 1954. He predeceased her on January 24, 1995.

Mrs. Brown was primarily a homemaker. At one time she worked at Rice Silk Mill and Eaton Paper Company, and also did private house cleaning.

She was a Jehovah Witness and enjoyed gardening.

Mrs. Brown is survived by two daughters, Sandra L. Eastwood and husband Scott of Windsor, MA and Sharon A. Manship and her significant other Frank Teti of Largo, FL; a son, Kenneth R. Brown, Jr., and wife Sharon of Pittsfield; as well as four grandchildren, Karli S. Manship, Shannon White, Richard Gomes, and Marissa Boucher; and two great-grandchildren, Braden and Owen Boucher.

She was predeceased by her brother, Harold Morris.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved