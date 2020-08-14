Carolyn (Schwab) Elias, of Pittsfield, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Craneville Place of Dalton.She was born in Pittsfield on February 20, 1933 a daughter of the late Frederick and Marcella Cummings Schwab. Carolyn grew up in Lenox and was a 1950 graduate of Lenox High School. Following graduation, she began working at Eastover where she met Joseph Elias, Jr. On May 28, 1954, the two were married and they started their family in Pittsfield shortly thereafter. She later began working for General Electric Company in the finance department and took great pride in her work there and Crescent Creamery. Raising 8 children, she loved her role as a mother.Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family. Whether it was cooking, especially for holiday meals or baking cupcakes for after-school treats, or even babysitting for her grandkids, she loved to give herself to others. She was a talented baker and enjoyed being able to share what she made with her family.Carolyn had a great love of basketball ever since she was a young girl. She was also an avid NASCAR fan, hosting the Daytona 500 parties with her family at her home to kick off the racing season. She loved watching the Red Sox, and was so happy to finally see them win the World Series in 2004, and she also enjoyed horse racing.For many years, Carolyn was a member of her local Garden Club, and enjoyed caring for her beautiful flowers in her garden. She also kept the tradition of family get-togethers on Birthdays and Holidays, which her family will continue for many more years.Mrs. Elias is survived by her sons, Thomas of Pittsfield, David of Pittsfield and his fiancee, Maryann Carmel of Dalton, William and his wife, Patricia, of Gt. Barrington, Edward and his wife, Lisa, of Pittsfield, Daniel and his wife, Audrey of Pittsfield, her daughters, Kathleen of Pittsfield, Susan Donnelly and her husband, Gerry, of Pittsfield, Donna Moro and her husband Dale, of Warwick, RI, grandsons, Kyle and Shane Moro and James Cimini, and her granddaughter, Jessica Elias. She also leaves her sister, Mary Hardiman of Lenox, her niece, Ann Fitzgerald and her husband, Mike of Marblehead, and their children; brother-in-law, Gary Herberg of Adams; sister-in-law, Judith Herberg and her daughter, Shannon and her children, of Pittsfield.Mrs. Elias was predeceased by her husband Joe in 2014, her son Richard in 1972 and by her nephew, Robert Hardiman, in 2013.The Elias family would like to extend a special thanks to all the health care workers who cared for Carolyn over the last few years, especially Dr. Thomas Vaughan of Craneville Place.SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be Sunday, August 16th from 5-7PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17th from the funeral home beginning at 8:15AM followed with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church with Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow with her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all who are to join with us are reminded to please bring your mask and be patient and understanding of the 40 percent capacity limit within the funeral home.Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, in care of the Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201