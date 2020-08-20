1/
Carolyn A. Kirby
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann Kirby, 83, of Pondview Drive, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Greenfield on October 12, 1936, the daughter of William L. and Josephine Murphy Whalen, she was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School.

Mrs. Kirby was a homemaker.

She was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She enjoyed knitting and made beautiful blankets for each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was an amazing pie baker. She was the bingo queen.

She leaves her husband, John J. Kirby, whom she married June 21, 1958.

Mrs. Kirby is also survived by two sons, John J. Kirby, Jr. (wife Tina Borotto) of Lanesborough and Gary L. Kirby (wife Amy Freeman) of Pownal, Vermont; a daughter, Donna M. O'Neill (husband Gordon) of Georgetown, Calif.; five grandchildren, Michela, Shannon, Cavan, Isabella, and Finn, and two great grandchildren, Jack and Lili.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Carolyn A. Kirby will be held Friday, August 21, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Jack and Family,

So sorry for your loss, we’ll always remember Carolyn’s lovely smile whenever we saw you both at your favorite Saturday Night Restaurant.

Bill & Sue Seely
Susan Seely
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved