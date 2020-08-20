Carolyn Ann Kirby, 83, of Pondview Drive, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Greenfield on October 12, 1936, the daughter of William L. and Josephine Murphy Whalen, she was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School.
Mrs. Kirby was a homemaker.
She was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She enjoyed knitting and made beautiful blankets for each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was an amazing pie baker. She was the bingo queen.
She leaves her husband, John J. Kirby, whom she married June 21, 1958.
Mrs. Kirby is also survived by two sons, John J. Kirby, Jr. (wife Tina Borotto) of Lanesborough and Gary L. Kirby (wife Amy Freeman) of Pownal, Vermont; a daughter, Donna M. O'Neill (husband Gordon) of Georgetown, Calif.; five grandchildren, Michela, Shannon, Cavan, Isabella, and Finn, and two great grandchildren, Jack and Lili.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Carolyn A. Kirby will be held Friday, August 21, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.